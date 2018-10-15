Two men accused of leaving children out in cold in Plainview to sell candy

Investigators say Kavon Thompson and Jamainne Hall dropped off 8 children around Plainview on Sunday afternoon in the cold to sell candy and cookies.

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) --
Two men on Long Island are under arrest after police say they left several children outside in the cold to sell candy.

Investigators say 19-year-old Kavon Thompson and 24-year-old Jamainne Hall dropped off 8 children around Plainview on Sunday afternoon to sell candy and cookies for the New York Youth Club.

Nassau County Police Officers spotted one of the children, an 11-year-old girl, standing along outside of a Starbucks and noticed she wasn't properly dressed for the cool weather.

They then learned the girl was dropped off in Plainview along with 7 other children, who were quickly located.

Several of the children complained of being cold and not being able to contact the two men who dropped them off.

Thompson and Hall were then located and taken into custody.

Both men face child endangerment charges.

