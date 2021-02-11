2 children, 8 months and 11 years old, dead after fire burns through home in Jersey City

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office confirms that two children - an 8 month old and an 11 year old - died in a fire that burned through a Jersey City home Wednesday night.

The fire broke out on the first floor of the home on Martin Luther King Drive just after 11:30 p.m.

Responding police were met outside by a mother who said her children were still inside.



After battling through heavy smoke, two victims were located on the second floor.

The children - ages 11 and eight months - were pronounced dead.

Three police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

We heard from neighbors about the moments after they got out of their nearby home.

"We got banging on the door, people were screaming telling us, 'Help! Get out!'" one resident said. "I'm just shocked. I've sent prayers out, hopefully for the cops that are injured. We thank y'all for trying to help us."

Residents of attached homes were being given shelter.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force is working to determine what caused the fire.

Related topics:
hudson countyjersey citynew jerseyfatal firefirehouse firefirefighters
