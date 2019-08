WARWICK, Orange County (WABC) -- Two contractors died Monday morning after being electrocuted while working on power lines in Orange County.It happened on Mount Peter in Warwick just before noon.Officials say the victim were private contractors doing work for Orange and Rockland Utilities on the lines that cross the mountain.It is unknown what happened, but there was a fire and both workers were electrocuted.This story will be updated as more information becomes available.----------