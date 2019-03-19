2 dead after driver crashes through railing at New Rochelle park, plunges into water

It happened just before 4 p.m. in Hudson Park in New Rochelle, Westchester County.
A male believed to be in his 50s or 60s was pulled from the submerged car. He was unconscious and unresponsive and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A female was also found dead amid the debris in the car. Her age was not yet known.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
