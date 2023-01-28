2 dead, 1 injured in horrific accident in New Dorp; car split in half

Officials say two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was taken to Staten Island University Hospital for treatment.

NEW DORP, Staten Island -- Two people are dead after a horrific car crash on Staten Island early Saturday morning.

Officials received a call about the crash at around 4:45 a.m. Video from the scene shows the car split in half on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Officials say they are still investigating what caused this crash.

