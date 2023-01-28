2 dead, 1 injured in horrific accident in New Dorp; car split in half

NEW DORP, Staten Island -- Two people are dead after a horrific car crash on Staten Island early Saturday morning.
Officials received a call about the crash at around 4:45 a.m. Video from the scene shows the car split in half on Hylan Boulevard in New Dorp.
Officials say two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was taken to Staten Island University Hospital for treatment.
The victims' identities have not been released.
Officials say they are still investigating what caused this crash.
----------
