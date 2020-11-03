2 dead in carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7588167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 12-year-old boy sitting on a Brooklyn curb while waiting for a friend was sucker-punched in a brutal caught-on-camera assault, and authorities are hoping the surveillance video w

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people were killed and several others were injured in a carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn, the FDNY says.Authorities responded to the scene at 170 Ave O around 8 p.m. Monday for reports of cardiac arrest which was actually determined to be carbon monoxide-related.The call was upgraded to a hazardous material incident and of the six total patients, two were pronounced dead on the scene.The victims were 49 and 50 and were both men. They were both found in a basement apartment.The other four people were all treated at the scene but refused to be taken to a hospital.Umberto Tzunun said his older brother was one of the victims and he was like a father figure to him."He was amazing, he's like my father because I don't have a father here," Tzunun said.National Grid said the high levels of carbon monoxide were due to an improperly connected heating unit. A flue pipe was not properly connected, which caused improper ventilation.Fire officials say their lives could have been spared if there were carbon monoxide detectors.The Department of Buildings said inspectors are on the scene.----------