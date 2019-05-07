2 hurt in basement fire at Brooklyn synagogue

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A basement fire in a Brooklyn synagogue sent two people to the hospital overnight Tuesday.The fire broke out in the basement of the Skulener Bais Medrash Synagogue on 54th Street in Borough Park just after 2 a.m.The fire was quickly brought under control.54th Street was closed from New Utrecht Avenue to 14th Avenue for fire department activity.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------