2 hurt in basement fire at Brooklyn synagogue

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A basement fire in a Brooklyn synagogue sent two people to the hospital overnight Tuesday.
The fire broke out in the basement of the Skulener Bais Medrash Synagogue on 54th Street in Borough Park just after 2 a.m.
The fire was quickly brought under control.
54th Street was closed from New Utrecht Avenue to 14th Avenue for fire department activity.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
