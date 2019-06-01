2 injured in Belmar, New Jersey hit-and-run after bar fight, witnesses say

BELMAR, New Jersey (WABC) -- Witness say a bar fight that spilled onto the streets turned into a hit-and-run, leaving two people injured in New Jersey early Saturday morning. Now police are looking for the driver.It happened around 12:30 a.m.on E Street and15th Avenue, two blocks away from the popular club Bar Anticipation.Police said a silver Cadillac Escalade hit a man and woman and fled the scene. The man was reportedly dragged by the car.Both victims were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The woman remains at the hospital with serious injuries.Witnesses say it was the result of an alcohol-fueled dispute between two groups of people walking home from the bar.Police say this is an ongoing and active investigation.Anyone with information regarding this incident or information on the accused vehicle to contact the Belmar Police Department at 732-681-1700.----------