2 killed after 2-car accident on Wantagh State Parkway in East Meadow, Long Island

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) -- Two people were killed in a two-car accident on Wantagh State Parkway on Long Island early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. in East Meadow.

Officials said one of the vehicles lost control, flew off the road and crashed into a tree. It appears the car was fully engulfed in flames.

Two people inside one of the vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene, and their identities have not been released.

All lanes on the parkway northbound from Hempstead Turnpike to Old Country Road at Exit 2 were closed for five hours but have now re-opened.

A police investigation is ongoing.

