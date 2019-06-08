Plane crash kills 2 in Suffolk County, Long Island

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Two people have died after a plane crashed in Suffolk County, Long Island, according to Southhold Town Supervisor Scott Russell.The Beechcraft Bonanza A36 came down on the North Fork in Mattituck at the Harbes Family Farms Field around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the FAA.Firefighters, police officers and rescue personnel arrived at the scene within minutes and put out the ensuing fire.The victims were on board the six-seater aircraft that departed from Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma at 9:00 a.m., said Shelley LaRose-Arken, the airport's commissioner.The plane was severely damaged, LaRose-Arken said. Russell said there "appears to have been mechanical failure."The victims' identities have not been released.The official cause of the crash remains under investigation.Riverhead Police said Sound Avenue will be closed between Herricks Lane and Aldrich Lane during the investigation.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------