2 killed when plane crashes into home in Dutchess County

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York (WABC) -- Two people were killed when a plane crashed into a house in Dutchess County on Saturday afternoon, police said.The FAA reports the Cessna T303, carrying three passengers, crashed into a house on South Smith Road near Poughkeepsie around 4:13 p.m.One man on the plane died, the other two survived.Three residents were inside the home at the time of the crash. One resident inside the home died, and another is in stable condition. The third occupant of the home has not been accounted for. Two four-month-old golden retriever puppies are also missing along with a Newfoundland.The names of the victims have not yet been released.The aircraft was headed to Republic Airport in Farmingdale after departing from Sky Acres Airport in LaGrangeville, the FAA reports.State police Capt. Paul DeQuarto said the plane had some kind of engine trouble before it struck the side of the two-story house.The FAA will investigate, and the NTSB will determine the cause of the accident.