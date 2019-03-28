Police investigating hammer attack in Newark that left 2 men injured

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after two men were attacked with a hammer in Newark Thursday afternoon.Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police responded to Freeman Street near Fleming Avenue and found the men with head injuries.Officers also located the hammer believed to have been used in the assault.The victims were taken to University Hospital in stable condition.Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said at this time it does not appear to have been a hate crime.Anyone with information on the attack is urged to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).----------