2 men shot, 1 fatally, while sitting in car in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan speaks to area residents in St. Albans, Queens.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --
Two men were shot, one of them fatally, while sitting in a car in Queens late Sunday.

Someone called 911 to report hearing shots fired around 10:16 p.m. in St. Albans.

"I was up there watching a movie and I heard five gunshots," said Meshal Singh, a neighbor. "After the shots, like two seconds later, the car just drove off."

When police arrived to 196th Street, they discovered two men with gunshot wounds inside of a 2012 Audi SUV.

The 33-year-old driver was shot in his head and chest and died at the scene.

The 31-year-old front seat passenger was found behind the vehicle with gunshot wounds to his chest and legs.

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical but stable condition. He is expected to survive.

Police are hoping the victim can give them insight as to what led up to the shooting.

Meshal's wife says police took surveillance video from their home.

"We just saw the car speed off and the gentleman running on foot behind it," said Tandi Singh, a neighbor.

So far, there are no arrests. The investigation is ongoing. Witnesses say the getaway car was black.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfatal shootingSt. AlbansQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect shot, 2 hostages freed at UPS facility in NJ; situation 'resolved'
Registered sex offender arrested for trying to lure women
AccuWeather: More chances for snow this week
'So happy': Chris Pratt engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger
Brooklyn hit and run leaves man critically injured in street
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
3rd grader suffers traumatic head injury in gym class
NY man meets bone marrow donor who saved his life
Show More
$1,500-a-month studio apartment is rented to 2 cats
'Miracle on the Hudson' survivors mark decade of thankfulness
Congress to face same question: When will shutdown end?
Suspect arrested after woman punched, sexually assaulted
VIDEO: 11-year-old boy rescued after falling through ice
More News