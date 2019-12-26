2 men sitting in car injured in drive-by shooting in Astoria

By Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Two men were shot in an apparent drive-by shooting in the Astoria section of Queens early Thursday.

The men were sitting in a car at Steinway Street and 36th Avenue when they were shot at around 4:25 a.m.

A man in his 30s was shot in his arm, legs and face. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg. He was then driven to Mount Sinai Queens in a private vehicle.

Both men are being treated for their injuries.

The gunman, believed to be in another car, rolled up to the victim's vehicle, apparently opened fire, and drove away.

No arrests were immediately made.

