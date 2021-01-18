2 more New Yorkers, including retired FDNY firefighter, facing charges in Capitol riot

ADIC Sweeney's statement following Nicolas Moncada's arrest for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol building:



"For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."



Full statement: pic.twitter.com/kH9G7EN5Mi — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) January 18, 2021

Thomas Fee of Freeport, New York allegedly texted a witness saying he was at the "tip of the spear" inside the Capitol during the siege. He has been arrested and charged. pic.twitter.com/weM7lcHRGO — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 18, 2021

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Two more men from New York -- one from Staten Island and the other a retired FDNY firefighter from Long Island -- are facing charges for their alleged involvement in the January 6 siege in Washington, D.C.Authorities say Nicolas Moncada, of Taunton Street, was taken into custody Monday morning after he live-streamed his activities at the Capitol.The FBI released a statement following Moncada's arrest, saying in part, "For those still thinking of employing violence to interfere with our Nation's laws and institutions, our message is simple - don't do it."The FBI said they were tipped off about Moncada's involvement in the riots by the Office of Public Safety at the Fashion Institute of Technology, where several faculty members and students recognized him from social media posts -- including his own -- that showed first-person accounts of the riots.He also posted on his Instagram account a photograph of himself that authorities say was taken inside the capitol and captioned, "Outside Pelosi's office."He is also alleged to have interacted with commenters on his social media accounts in which he incriminated himself as being part of those who stormed the Capitol.The second person identified for involvement in the riot is 53-year-old Thomas Fee, of Freeport, who retired last October after 22 years with the FDNY.Fee allegedly texted a photo to an acquaintance who inquired if he was at the Capitol, saying he was at the "tip of the spear" inside the building.Fee has not yet been arrested. He is named in a federal complaint and is still being sought.----------