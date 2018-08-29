2 more water main breaks in Hoboken as mayor, SUEZ water point fingers

Candace McCowan reports from Hoboken on the water main breaks.

Candace McCowan, Eyewitness News
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Emergency crews continue to make repairs after yet another major water main break in Hoboken, as the mayor and water company continue to point fingers and escalate their war of words.

Mayor Ravi Bhalla says he is going to court Wednesday, in hopes getting information he says SUEZ Water is withholding.

New video from early Wednesday morning shows water inside the PATH Station at Hoboken Terminal, where crews used pumps to get the water out while repairing the 16-inch main.

Then overnight, a 12-inch main broke on River Street between Hudson and Newark, the 17th break in just 64 days this summer.

Bhalla says some of the issues plaguing the city are the fault of SUEZ, which was contracted to maintain the century-old water system.

"This is a public safety threat to the health, welfare, and safety of the residents of the city of Hoboken, and I hold SUEZ directly responsible for this public safety crisis," Bhalla said.

Bhalla and SUEZ officials held dueling news conferences Tuesday.

"Hoboken's water infrastructure is over a century old in many places, and unless Mayor Bhalla stops pointing fingers and starts investing in the system, the problems residents are facing will continue to get worse, not better," a SUEZ spokesperson said in a statement.

A few customers were left without water overnight and bus service was temporarily affected. But full service resumed Wednesday, and PATH service was not impacted outside of a closed entrance.
Jim Dolan has the latest on the water main breaks in Hoboken.


The Hoboken City public information officer, Santiago Melli-Huber, shared the following video after the break:


