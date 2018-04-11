Federal prosecutors say two New Jersey police officers stopped vehicles, detained the occupants and searched the cars without justification, sometimes also taking cash and other items.The Paterson officers - Jonathan Bustios, 28, and Eudy Ramos, 31 - are charged with conspiring to deprive people of their civil rights under color of law.Bustios is also charged with extortion under color of official right for allegedly telling a man he had just arrested that he wouldn't charge him and would let him keep the cash he had if he helped Bustios get a gun. Prosecutors say the man ultimately agreed to the deal.Both officers were arrested Wednesday morning and were due to make their initial court appearances later in the day. It wasn't known if either man has retained an attorney.----------