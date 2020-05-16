2 NYPD officers injured after slamming vehicle into Queens building

KEW GARDENS, Queens -- Two NYPD officers were hurt when their squad car crashed in Queens Friday night.
Authorities said the officers were inside the vehicle when it crashed into a building in Kew Gardens shortly after 7 p.m.
Both officers were taken to the hospital with neck and back injuries.
Police said they are expected to be okay.
No word yet what caused the driver to lose control and crash.
