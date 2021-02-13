2 people found stabbed to death on separate NYC A trains

Officials say a man was found with a stab wound to his neck on board an A train around 11:30 p.m. Friday night at the Mott Avenue subway station in Far Rockaway, Queens.
Just two hours later, they a 44-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed at West 207th Street and Broadway around 1:30 a.m.
Police are looking into whether two stabbings are connected.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
