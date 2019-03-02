2 planes clip wings at Newark Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two Southwest airplanes clipped wings at Newark International Airport during a snow storm Saturday morning.

According to Port Authority, the planes sustained minor damage.

Passengers onboard one plane posted pictures to Twitter, saying, "Well looks like my Florida vacation will be actually be (sic) at Newark Airport because my @Southwest plane just got hit by another plane on the tarmac."



One person says an airline worker was carrying a piece of metal fell that fell off the plane when the wings clipped.

No injuries were reported.

It's still unclear if the incident was weather-related.

