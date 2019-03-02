2 planes clip wings at Newark Airport

According to Port Authority, the planes sustained minor damage.
Passengers onboard one plane posted pictures to Twitter, saying, "Well looks like my Florida vacation will be actually be (sic) at Newark Airport because my @Southwest plane just got hit by another plane on the tarmac."
Well looks like my Florida vacation will be actually be at Newark Airport because my @Southwest plane just got hit by another plane on the tarmac. #whatashitshow #thisisfun pic.twitter.com/S8kCfFToO1— Bryan Rogers (@iambryanrogers) March 2, 2019
One person says an airline worker was carrying a piece of metal fell that fell off the plane when the wings clipped.
No injuries were reported.
It's still unclear if the incident was weather-related.
