2 shot while reportedly waiting to pick up food at Brooklyn restaurant

The incident happened at around 4 Saturday morning on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn -- Two people were shot while reportedly waiting to pick up food at a restaurant in Brooklyn, police say.The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Monday near Pitkin Seafood on 1670 Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot while standing in front of the restaurant. A 53-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her arm.The suspect fled northbound on Chester Street - it is unknown if he fled in a vehicle or on foot.Police say he aimed to shoot into the location from outside.It is unclear if the victims were the intended targetThe investigation is ongoing.----------