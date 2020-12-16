2 subway station shoves under investigation in New York City

On Monday night, a 55-year-old woman was shoved into the side of a train as it was pulling into the station at West 4th Street in Greenwich Village.
The victim bounced off the train and fell onto the platform.
Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Matthew Montanez, waited on the platform to be arrested.
Authorities are also trying to identify a woman wanted for questioning in a shoving incident in Washington Heights on Sunday.
Officials say the suspect pushed a 71-year-old woman out of a subway elevator following an argument.
The victim fell to the ground and broke her arm.
MORE NEWS: EMS unit robbed in Brooklyn for 2nd time in a week
