15-year-old fatally shot in head in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Harlem that left a teenager dead.The incident was reported on West 131st Street near the St. Nicholas Housing Development around 9:30 Friday night.Police are searching for two suspects who approached 15-year-old Jeremiah Draper in the courtyard of the building.One of them shot him in the head, then the two ran away.The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive.No arrests have been made and the motive remains unclear.Jeremiah was the youngest of four and and an uncle to his sister's four children.----------