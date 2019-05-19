15-year-old fatally shot in head in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Harlem that left a teenager dead.

The incident was reported on West 131st Street near the St. Nicholas Housing Development around 9:30 Friday night.

Police are searching for two suspects who approached 15-year-old Jeremiah Draper in the courtyard of the building.

One of them shot him in the head, then the two ran away.

The victim was found unconscious and unresponsive.

No arrests have been made and the motive remains unclear.

Jeremiah was the youngest of four and and an uncle to his sister's four children.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york cityfatal shootingteen killedteen shot
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 NJ police officers injured after being dragged by fleeing suspect
Suspect accused of exposing himself to 2 boys in Brooklyn
Construction worker killed after falling nearly 30 feet near Grand Central Terminal
AccuWeather: Warm Sunday
80-year-old woman in crosswalk killed by taxi in SoHo
Man accused of thrusting loaded gun into police officer's chest
Be Kind: Staten Island students 'go orange' for animals
Show More
Video: Billboard catches fire in the middle of Times Square
Mets' Callaway: Can't worry about job security
Plane lands safely at JFK following bird strike
Man opens fire on NYC playground during baseball game
War of Will wins Preakness, holds off riderless horse
More TOP STORIES News