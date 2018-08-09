2 teens, 2 adults shot in Paterson

It happened just before midnight in Paterson, New Jersey.

Four people, two teens and two adults, are recovering Thursday morning after a shooting in Paterson.

The victims were shot when someone opened fire on Mercer Street just before midnight.

A 14-year-old, 17-year-old, 20-year-old man and 20-year-old woman, all managed to get themselves to the hospital.

They are all expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

