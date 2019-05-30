2-year-old critically injured in Newark crash to be released from the hospital

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 2-year-old girl who was critically injured when she was hit by a pickup truck in Newark will be released from the hospital, Eyewitness News has learned exclusively.

Eno Jameson was struck May 12, suffering fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, and has been in University Hospital ever since.

Surveillance video showed Eno being hit by the truck in front of her home on Brookdale Avenue.

Police initially said Romane Errol Sr. was behind the wheel but at this point the 26-year-old has only been charged with driving with a suspended license.

Eno's mother was in church across the street at the time while her father was inside the family's apartment.

Each parent thought their little girl was with the other and she wandered outside alone.

Eno is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkhit and runchild injured
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shares story of survival after Dominican Republic attack
4 accused of sexually assaulting child while producing porn in NJ
Young girl hospitalized after being hit by foul ball at MLB game
Teacher writes 'WTF is this' on student's assignment
Suspect surrenders in caught-on-camera beating of Lyft driver
Edison officer injured in hit-and-run crash, teen arrested
Worker on garbage truck finds man's body on side of LI road
Show More
NYPD addresses confusion about rape statistics
Couple bound for NYC rescued from capsized boat
Guilty plea in teen's fatal stabbing inside NY Dunkin Donuts
AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warning for some
10-month-old dies at daycare after choking on pine cone
More TOP STORIES News