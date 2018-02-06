2-year-old found frozen to death on porch

A 2-year-old Ohio girl was found frozen to death on her front porch, according to police.Akron police said around 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon they were called to an apartment on Doty Drive. According to the 911 call, the mother told the dispatcher she found her daughter "frozen" outside.A 911 dispatcher tried to give CPR advice to the frantic mother who discovered her daughter unresponsive on their front porch."I cried because I just don't understand how a 2-year-old could be outside and you not know," neighbor Crystal Lucas said.Lucas said the woman who lives in the apartment kept to herself and had two children, the 2-year-old and a boy."It was freezing and that was my biggest worry when the cops came," Lucas said. "When they started asking about the kids, they didn't divulge what was really going on, but when he asked about the kids, obviously something was going on and I was worried."Lucas said she has seen both children outside alone before."I've had to take the baby home because she'll be outside playing. It was a few times that I had to take both of her kids home," Lucas said.