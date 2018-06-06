2 young boys arrested for allegedly bringing gun, loading it on NJ bus

It happened on a school bus in Lakewood, NJ.

Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police are investigating after two elementary school children in New Jersey reportedly loaded a gun on the school bus.

The Lakewood Police Department is investigating the report that the gun was brought on a school bus taking students to Oak Street Elementary School around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The boys, ages 9 and 10, allegedly took out the gun and loaded it with a magazine before putting it back inside a backpack.

Surveillance video obtained by The Lakewood Scoop shows the child with the gun.



When the school bus arrived to the school, the 4th and 5th graders were taken into custody and the loaded handgun was discovered in the backpack.

Lakewood police are investigating the incident.

The school district posted the following statement on their website:

"This morning, there was an incident at Oak Street School of a student in possession of a gun. Due to the quick response by the Lakewood School District Security and Lakewood Police, the school was not put in lockdown, as the student was apprehended upon entering the school. All students and staff are safe and the school is operating on a normal schedule. For further details, contact the Lakewood Police."

The investigation is ongoing.

Both boys have been charged with possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon on school grounds.

