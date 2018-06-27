20 arrested in Bronx gang bust, including 2 for 2011 murder

Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrests of 20 alleged gang members in the Bronx, including two who are now charged in a 2011 murder.U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill and DEA Special Agent-in-Charge James Hunt announced the indictment charging the suspects with racketeering, narcotics, robbery and firearms offenses, in addition to the two charged with the murder of Daniel Delgado.The suspects are alleged to have primarily operated in and around the Andrew Jackson and Melrose Houses in the Bronx. They were identified as:--Toshnelle Foster, 26, aka Tosh--Christopher Ashe, 21, aka Chips--Dawayne Bell, 27--Jason Christian, 37, aka Hungry--Navone Dozier, 23, aka Dollaz--Kevon Gaither, 22, aka KK--Clarence Glasgo, 23, aka Chuck--Xavier Holman, 28, aka Rico--Jafari Jones, 23, aka JJ--Sean Jones, 28, aka S Dot--Keenan McFarland, 22--Austin Morrishow, 20, aka Chuckey--Deandre Morrison, 26, aka D Nice--Deonte Morrison, 24, aka Suki--Keith Outlaw, 26, aka Keefy--Lasyah Palmer, 29, aka Timbo--Jason Ramos, 23, aka Chico--Francisco Torres, 27, aka Baby--Bo Williams, 27, Boski--Nathaniel Fludd"As alleged in the indictment, the defendants brought violence, fear, and drugs to the streets of New York," Berman said. "The people of this city will not stand for it, and neither will we."According to court documents, the suspects (with the exception of Fludd) were all members and associates of the gang from 2011 through June 2018 and used narcotics trafficking, robbery and other acts of violence -- including murder -- to fund their activities. Members are alleged to have sold heroin, crack cocaine and marijuana, promoted their gang affiliation on social media sites like Facebook, possessed shared firearms, and engaged in shootings as part of their gang membership.Additionally, on August 1, 2011, authorities say Deandre Morrison and Fludd murdered Delgado in order to maintain and increase their status in the gang."Gang and crew activity, particularly in the Bronx as we've seen of late, is responsible for much of the violence in our city," O'Neill said. "This behavior will never be tolerated by New Yorkers, and I thank our federal partners at the DEA and the Southern District for strengthening the NYPD's relentless efforts to rid our streets of these criminals."The suspects face anywhere from 20 years to life in prison if convicted.----------