SHOOTING

21-year-old woman, 22-year-old boyfriend fatally shot on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the man and woman were fatally shot in Suffolk County.

Eyewitness News
WEST BABYLON, Suffolk County (WABC) --
A 21-year-old woman and her 22-year-old boyfriend were found fatally shot on Long Island late Wednesday.

Police said they found both victims at 59 Lakeway Drive in West Babylon around 11:20 p.m.

The body of Olivia Digrigoli was discovered in the driver's seat of a car parked outside, while Anthony St. Hilaire was located nearby.

Digrigoli was pronounced dead at the scene. St. Hilaire was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

St. Hilaire lived just a few blocks away from the scene. Digrigoli was a student at Suffolk County Community College, according to her Facebook page.

Officers are still investigating what led up to the deadly shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingWest BabylonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Defendants acquitted of murder charges in Cuomo aide's death
Trader Joe's manager killed during standoff shot by police
Jury deliberating fate of 2 men in Cuomo aide's death
More shooting
Top Stories
Mom charged in death of 5-year-old found dead in Queens
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on beach
NJ restaurant owner shot in face while in car with wife
Target apologizes for fake CBGB awning
Mom out 300 ounces of breast milk after USPS destroyed it
Decision to house rabid kitten comes back to bite family
Radio hosts removed for calling NJ official 'turban man' on air
Donald Trump Jr., wife in NYC court for divorce hearing
Show More
Demi Lovato treated with Narcan after apparent overdose
Mom attacked after telling man to move Walmart shopping cart
Man caught on video sucker punching Boost Mobile employee
UFC's Conor McGregor avoids jail time in Barclays melee
Woman's body found near Trump Golf Links in the Bronx
More News