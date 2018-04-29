22-year-old man found dead next to bench in Central Park

Eyewitness News
CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was found dead next to a bench in Central Park Sunday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a male unconscious inside of the park at East 96 Street and 5th Avenue.

Police found a 22-year-old man unresponsive next to the bench.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The man's identity has not yet been released.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundcentral parkManhattanCentral ParkNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News