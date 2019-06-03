23-year-old man killed in fireworks accident in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fireworks accident turned deadly Sunday in New Jersey.

Newark police say 23-year-old Antonio Ortiz died after a powerful firework blew up in his hand while he was holding it close to his chest.

Ortiz also had internal injuries and was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

The accident happened at the Pennington Housing development 200 block of South Street.

Police are still trying to figure out exactly what kind of firework was involved.

Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkessex countyfireworks
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 12M Quest Diagnostics patients may be affected in breach
Estranged husband, girlfriend arrested in case of missing mom
Police ID suspect wanted in rape of 78-year-old Queens woman
Madonna to appear at Pride Island for WorldPride
Small earthquake in New Jersey, but no one noticed
Trump, first lady meet with queen at Buckingham Palace
Trump responds to allegations of calling Meghan Markle 'nasty'
Show More
Child escapes 'serious injury' after attempted cougar attack: Police
AccuWeather: Breezy and sunny
Governors Ball evacuated, canceled due to severe weather
Out-of-control cruise ship slams into tourist boat, dock in Venice
Man found fatally stabbed in family's LI home
More TOP STORIES News