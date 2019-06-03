23-year-old man killed in fireworks accident in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A fireworks accident turned deadly Sunday in New Jersey.Newark police say 23-year-old Antonio Ortiz died after a powerful firework blew up in his hand while he was holding it close to his chest.Ortiz also had internal injuries and was pronounced dead at University Hospital.The accident happened at the Pennington Housing development 200 block of South Street.Police are still trying to figure out exactly what kind of firework was involved.Authorities are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.----------