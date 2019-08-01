24,000 baby sleepers sold at Target, Kmart recalled over fears children could suffocate

Nearly 24,000 baby sleepers have been recalled over fears that infants could roll over and suffocate themselves.

The recall comes months after Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million infant sleepers over the same concern.

No injuries have been reported. However, similar style sleepers have been linked to deaths after infants rolled over onto their backs while unrestrained.

The products impacted are the Dorel Juvenile Group's Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet and Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said parents should stop using the products and call the company at (877) 657-9546 for a refund.

Both were sold for $60 at Target, Kmart and other stores nationwide from November 2014 to February 2017.

The AP contributed to this post.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
babydisneyrecallinfant deaths
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 firefighters hurt battling 4-alarm Greenpoint warehouse fire
Father due in Bronx court after twins' hot car death
Brown floodwaters seep onto NYC bus during evening commute
AccuWeather: Clearing skies, less humid
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
NYC sanitation worker prevents woman from jumping off bridge
Democrats' divisions test Biden's front-runner strength
Show More
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Drug ring operated out of NJ rec center, official says
Woman robbed in NYC apartment by men wearing NYCHA uniforms
Osama bin Laden's son believed to be dead: US officials
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
More TOP STORIES News