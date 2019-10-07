25 arrested after protesters throw red paint on bull statue in Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) -- Police arrested 25 people taking part in a climate change protest at the charging bull statue on Wall Street in Lower Manhattan Monday morning.

Authorities say the protesters surrounded the iconic statue and threw red paint on it.

Traffic on Broadway was halted at Bowling Green as police remove the demonstrators.

The "Extinction Rebellion" rally is part of a global network of protests and events this week to raise awareness of what they call the climate crisis' potentially disastrous effects.

