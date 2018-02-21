25 injured when Mexican ferry explodes after docking

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows first responders in Playa del Carmen rushing to help the injured after the blast. (KTRK)

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico --
Officials in Mexico said at least 25 people were injured in a ferry explosion.

Dramatic video from the scene shows first responders in Playa del Carmen rushing to the aid of patients, who were seen lying on the pier after the blast.

Initial reports indicate the ferry had already docked and passengers were disembarking when the explosion occurred.

Fortunately, officials said no one was killed and there are no serious injuries to report.

The Director of Civil Protection in Playa del Carmen said two Americans and three Canadians were injured in the blast.

The municipality of Solidaridad also said 15 Mexican citizens were among the injured.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
ferryexplosionu.s. & worldmexico
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News