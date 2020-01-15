27-year-old man killed in drive-by shooting on Long Island

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- The search is on for a gunman after a man was fatally shot near his home on Long Island.

The incident was reported on Margaret Drive just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 27-year-old victim pulled over on the side of the road inside his SUV when another vehicle pulled up and fired shots into the car.

Police say it is early in their investigation, but it appears the incident was not random and the victim was targeted.

Nassau County police say the shooting was not random because there is only one want into the street and one way out, so this was not by chance.

Homicide investigators are still trying to piece together the narrative and find the killer.

Detectives are now scanning surveillance video for more information on the gunman and they are going through the victim's background to learn why someone would shoot him.

"We're still looking at our victim to see who he is, who would have a grudge against him or what activities he might be involved in," said Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

Police have only said they are looking for a lighter colored vehicle in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

