28-year-old man critical after shooting near bus stop in New York City

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest early Sunday morning.

The incident was reported near a bus stop at East 116th Street and Madison Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Harlem.

It is not clear what led to the shooting, but police are still searching for the shooter.

Few other details were released.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york citybus stationshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC patient being tested for coronavirus 'did everything right'
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
Video shows deer plow into man walking in McDonald's parking lot
New York state park to be named after LGBTQ pioneer
Coronavirus: Drone hovers over China warning people without mask
Coronavirus fear: NYC communities confront concerns
AccuWeather: Mild Sunday ahead of February warming trend
Show More
Man walking home from work fatally stabbed in Queens
Paley Center debuts new exhibit in honor of Black History Month
Man shot after argument over Super Bowl
Church shooting leaves 2 dead after funeral in Florida
Democratic candidates pledge unity on eve of Iowa caucuses
More TOP STORIES News