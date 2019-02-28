3 children, 1 adult injured in New Jersey dog attack

(Credit: Shutterstock)

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Three children and one adult were injured in a dog attack in New Jersey Thursday morning.

Police responded to Eldwood Avenue and Broadway in Newark around 8 a.m. to a report of a dog running loose in a McDonald's parking lot.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victims all suffered non-life threatening wounds from dog bite.

The children's wounds are reportedly superficial.

The McDonald's is located directly across the street from the Luis Munoz Marin Middle School.

A police vehicle was parked in front of the school, but it was unclear if the victims were students.

The dog is currently with its owner at the scene, and Animal Control has been notified.

An update will follow when more information becomes available.

