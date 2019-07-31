3 children hit by car on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Three children, two brothers, and their cousin were hit by a car in Suffolk County, Long Island, early Wednesday.It happened at the corner of Sunrise Highway and Straight Path in Lindenhurst just before 4:00 a.m.Video showed a car on the scene with a caved-in windshield.A 13-year-old boy, his 9-year-old brother, and their 12-year-old cousin were trying to walk to a nearby 7-Eleven.They were all rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. The 13-year-old is in critical condition, the 9-year-old is in serious condition, and the 12-year-old is in stable condition.The driver stayed at the scene. No arrests have been made.Eyewitness News visited the children's family home in nearby Copiague to determine why the young children were out of the house so early in the morning. The family was upset and told news crews to leave the property.Yet neighbors said the family house has been a problem for some time and have even called the town about it."They're just little kids. It's the responsibility of the parent. They ought to put that commercial, 'It's 10 o'clock, do you know where your kids are?' back on TV," one neighbor said.----------