3 children hit by car on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County

By Eyewitness News
LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Three children, two brothers, and their cousin were hit by a car in Suffolk County, Long Island, early Wednesday.

It happened at the corner of Sunrise Highway and Straight Path in Lindenhurst just before 4:00 a.m.

Video showed a car on the scene with a caved-in windshield.

A 13-year-old boy, his 9-year-old brother, and their 12-year-old cousin were trying to walk to a nearby 7-Eleven.

They were all rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. The 13-year-old is in critical condition, the 9-year-old is in serious condition, and the 12-year-old is in stable condition.

The driver stayed at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Eyewitness News visited the children's family home in nearby Copiague to determine why the young children were out of the house so early in the morning. The family was upset and told news crews to leave the property.

Yet neighbors said the family house has been a problem for some time and have even called the town about it.

"They're just little kids. It's the responsibility of the parent. They ought to put that commercial, 'It's 10 o'clock, do you know where your kids are?' back on TV," one neighbor said.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lindenhurstsuffolk countypedestrian struckpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: 9-year-old boy from Brooklyn drowns at NJ water park
Broadway director and producer Hal Prince dies
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
Rich parents reportedly give up custody of kids for financial aid
Body of missing swimmer found on Queens beach
Lawmakers announce new legislation in wake of NYPD water attacks
Man accused of sexually assaulting teenagers at NJ pool
Show More
YouTube star Grant Thompson dies in paragliding accident
1 killed, 1 hurt when car crashes into backhoe in Brooklyn
NICU "Cuddlers" comfort premature babies with their human touch
AccuWeather Alert: Threat of heavy afternoon storms
FDR reopens after crane collapses into East Village building
More TOP STORIES News