WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three constructions were injured after a scaffold collapse in Brooklyn, fire officials say.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at 535 Grand Street in Williamsburg.
The three construction workers suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY, and are being evaluated at the scene.
Fire officials say wind was definitely a factor.
The New York City Department of Buildings have been notified about the incident.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
3 construction workers injured after scaffold collapse in Brooklyn, fire officials say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News