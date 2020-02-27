3 construction workers injured after scaffold collapse in Brooklyn, fire officials say

Scaffolding collapse in Brooklyn. (Teon Brooks)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Three constructions were injured after a scaffold collapse in Brooklyn, fire officials say.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at 535 Grand Street in Williamsburg.

The three construction workers suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY, and are being evaluated at the scene.

Fire officials say wind was definitely a factor.

The New York City Department of Buildings have been notified about the incident.

