3 firefighters injured battling fire at apartment building in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three firefighters were injured while battling an apartment fire in Manhattan early Saturday.The fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. at a building on West 174th Street in Washington Heights and went to three alarms.About 150 firefighters responded to the blaze on the fourth floor of the five story building.Fire officials said extreme clutter made operations more difficult. It took about two hours to bring the fire under control.The three firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.