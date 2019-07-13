3 firefighters injured battling fire at apartment building in Washington Heights

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three firefighters were injured while battling an apartment fire in Manhattan early Saturday.

The fire broke out at around 3:30 a.m. at a building on West 174th Street in Washington Heights and went to three alarms.

About 150 firefighters responded to the blaze on the fourth floor of the five story building.

Fire officials said extreme clutter made operations more difficult. It took about two hours to bring the fire under control.

The three firefighters were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsmanhattannew york cityfdnyapartment fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Planned ICE raids spark nationwide protests, including in NYC
Millions in line of punishing rain from Tropical Storm Barry
AccuWeather Forecast: Beautiful but hot weekend
Dwight Gooden charged with cocaine possession, DUI in NJ
Here's how you can help overcrowded NYC animal shelters
Tractor-trailer dangles off bridge after crash in New Jersey
Police: Dad, bystanders kill man who stole car with kids inside
Show More
Dog reunited with owner after being swept away in NJ river
New GM: Mets 'incredibly disappointed' with year
Another tornado confirmed in New Jersey
Georgia man dies in Dominican Republic; 11th American to die there since June 2018
One of NYC's most influential union bosses dies at 57
More TOP STORIES News