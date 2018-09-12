3 men sentenced for role in Gov. Cuomo aide Carey Gabay's 2015 death at J'Ouvert Festival

Carey Gabay

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The three men convicted in connection with the 2015 death of former Gov. Cuomo aide Carey Gabay were sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

Kenny Bazile, 33, and Michah Alleyne. 26, were found guilty of manslaughter and Stanley Elianor, 27, was found guilty of reckless endangerment.

Bazille was sentenced to 20 to 25 years and Alleyne was sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison. Elianor was sentenced to three and a half to seven years.

RELATED: Final 2 defendants acquitted of murder charges in death of Cuomo aide Carey Gabay

Before the men were sentenced, they heard emotional victim impact statements from the victim's family, including Gabay's widow.

"In Brooklyn, we will continue to fight against senseless gang violence that in this instance led to the tragic death of Carey Gabay, an innocent, bright young man with a loving family and a promising future. I hope that Mr. Gabay's family is able to take some solace in the measure of justice delivered with today's sentences," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Keith Luncheon was acquitted of second-degree murder, manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

A fifth defendant, Tyshawn Crawford, agreed to a plea deal and testified against the other four in exchange for a promised sentence of 14 years in prison.

Gabay was shot and killed by a stray bullet when rival gangs opened fire at the J'Ouvert Festival celebration in Brooklyn.

His death prompted stricter security measures at the event and the West Indian American Day Parade.

