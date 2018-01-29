3 men wanted in string of armed robberies in Brooklyn

Police released very clear surveillance video in the search for three men wanted in a string of armed robberies in Brooklyn.All of the robberies happened in the span of just a few hours.Police say their crime spree started Sunday afternoon at a deli in Crown Heights where they stole a thousand dollars and five boxes of cigarettes.Investigators say they hit four different delis and grocery stores in less than four hours, stealing nearly $2,000.They got away inside of gray or silver four-door sedan with a black bumper guard.The first individual is described as in his 30s; last seen wearing a dark colored knit cap, a green jacket, dark colored sweatpants and white sneakers.The second individual is described as in his 30s; last seen wearing a gray knit cap, a white long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers.The third individual is described in his 30s; last seen wearing a black hooded coat, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------