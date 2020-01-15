3 officers promoted to detective in wake of Jersey City shooting

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City honored three police officers Wednesday for their heroic actions during the shooting that took the life of one of their own.

Officers Raymond Sanchez, Mariela Fernandez, and Kendric Jackson were promoted to detective at a special ceremony.

Sanchez and Fernandez were two of the first officers on the scene when the gunmen stormed into a kosher supermarket and opened fire, shortly after killing Detective Joseph Seals last month.

"It's imperative we recognize Detective Joseph Seals, whose diligence likely thwarted a larger plan for mass murder," Mayor Steven Fulop said. "There's no question that everyone on the police department who responded saved many innocent lives, and I'm extremely grateful for their work to keep our community safe every day."

Officer Sanchez was shot in the shoulder, and Officer Fernandez was struck in her hand.

"I firmly believe the immediate actions of these three officers who ran towards the gunfire when the first shots rang out forced the two armed criminals to alter their initial plans and played a key role in keeping this tragedy from being larger than the four innocent lives lost that day," Fulop said.

Officials noted that once more Jersey City police officers arrived on the scene, there were no further civilian injuries.

"They risked their lives to protect the public," police Chief Michael Kelly said. "To me, that speaks volumes about the makeup of this great department. I've never been more proud to be their chief."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityofficer injuredfatal shootingjersey cityofficer killed
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Police seek dog that bit 12-year-old girl in Connecticut park
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Trump lifts hold on $8B for Puerto Rico; Protests held in NYC
NJ pizzeria owner fires manager who went on anti-Semitic tirade
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Show More
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
NJ construction worker injured when sheet of metal falls
Video shows man who attacked off-duty officer with bike chain
Lindsay Lohan's mom appears in LI court for 2nd DWI charge
Suspect in sex assault, murder of 92-year-old in U.S. illegally
More TOP STORIES News