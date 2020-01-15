3 officers to be promoted to detective in wake of Jersey City shooting

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City will honor three police officers today for their heroic actions during the shooting that took the life of one of their own.

Officers Raymond Sanchez, Mariela Fernandez, and Kendric Jackson will be promoted to detective.

Sanchez and Fernandez were two of the first officers on the scene when the gunmen stormed into a kosher supermarket and opened fire, shortly after killing Detective Joseph Seals last month.

"It's imperative we recognize Detective Joseph Seals, whose diligence likely thwarted a larger plan for mass murder," said Mayor Steven Fulop. "There's no question that everyone on the police department who responded saved many innocent lives, and I'm extremely grateful for their work to keep our community safe every day."

Officer Sanchez was shot in the shoulder and Officer Fernandez was struck in her hand.

"I firmly believe the immediate actions of these three officers who ran towards the gunfire when the first shots rang out, forced the two armed criminals to alter their initial plans and played a key role in keeping this tragedy from being larger than the four innocent lives lost that day," Mayor Fulop said.

"They risked their lives to protect the public. To me, that speaks volumes about the makeup of this great department. I've never been more proud to be their Chief," said Chief Michael Kelly, Jersey City Police Department.

Officials noted that once more Jersey City police officers arrived on the scene, there were no further civilian injuries.

