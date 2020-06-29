3 people slashed near Stonewall Inn, capping protests on NYC Pride Day

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were slashed in Greenwich Village early Monday morning, capping a day of protesting on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots.The victims were slashed on Christopher Street at around 2:30 a.m.They were taken to area hospitals in stable condition. One person was arrested.The slashings ended a day and night of protests and partying on Stonewall riots anniversary.The Queer Liberation March protest started as a peaceful march from Foley Square into Washington Square Park, where it became violent just after 4 p.m.One person was caught trying to graffiti an NYPD cruiser. Three people were arrested.The protest then made its way to the Stonewall Inn, where thousands spent the night on Christopher Street.The Queer Liberation March was meant as a smaller alternative to the city's massive annual Pride march, which was canceled by the pandemic.The protesting marked the Stonewall uprising, which started in the early morning hours of June 28, 1969, when police raided the Stonewall Inn, a well-known gay bar on Christopher Street. LGBTQ advocates fought back against the police crackdown, sparking days of running battles in the Village.----------