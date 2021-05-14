3 slashed on NYC subway train in separate incidents 12 minutes apart

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10617175" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> What began as a minor car accident quickly escalated to the violent assault of a father and son in Queens.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Three people were slashed in three separate incidents within 12 minutes on a subway train as it moved through Lower Manhattan.At 4:25 a.m., a 44 year old man was slashed in the face on a southbound 4 subway train at the 14 Street Union Square station. He went to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.Minutes later, a 40 year old man were slashed in the face at the Astor Place subway station. He was also taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable conditionAnd then at 4:37 a.m., a 44 year old man was slashed in the back of the head in a robbery of money. That victim Lenox HealthPlex in Greenwich villageAll the victims sustained non life threatening injuries.Police believe the same suspect was behind all three attacks. He was riding the 4 train with a second man. No arrests have been made.----------