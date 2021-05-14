3 slashed on NYC subway train in separate incidents 12 minutes apart

At 4:25 a.m., a 44 year old man was slashed in the face on a southbound 4 subway train at the 14 Street Union Square station. He went to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
Minutes later, a 40 year old man were slashed in the face at the Astor Place subway station. He was also taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition
And then at 4:37 a.m., a 44 year old man was slashed in the back of the head in a robbery of money. That victim Lenox HealthPlex in Greenwich village
All the victims sustained non life threatening injuries.
Police believe the same suspect was behind all three attacks. He was riding the 4 train with a second man. No arrests have been made.
