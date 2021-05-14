3 slashed on NYC subway train in separate incidents 12 minutes apart

3 peop;le slashed on subway train in 12 minutes

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Three people were slashed in three separate incidents within 12 minutes on a subway train as it moved through Lower Manhattan.

At 4:25 a.m., a 44 year old man was slashed in the face on a southbound 4 subway train at the 14 Street Union Square station. He went to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Minutes later, a 40 year old man were slashed in the face at the Astor Place subway station. He was also taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition



And then at 4:37 a.m., a 44 year old man was slashed in the back of the head in a robbery of money. That victim Lenox HealthPlex in Greenwich village

All the victims sustained non life threatening injuries.

Police believe the same suspect was behind all three attacks. He was riding the 4 train with a second man. No arrests have been made.

ALSO READ | Father, son brutally attacked after fender bender in Queens
What began as a minor car accident quickly escalated to the violent assault of a father and son in Queens.



Related topics:
new yorknew york citylower manhattanmanhattanmtanypdsubway crimecrimestoppersslashing
