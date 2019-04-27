3 stabbed during large brawl in Manhattan NYCHA building lobby

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were stabbed during a large brawl in the lobby of a NYCHA building in Manhattan Friday.Authorities responded to the Chelsea-Elliot Houses on West 25th Street between Ninth and 10th Avenues just before 5 p.m.Two people were taken to Bellevue Hospital and the third to Lenox Hill.None of the injuries is believed to be life threatening.The circumstances of the incident are not yet known.Police say all those involved fled the scene and that the victims are not cooperating.----------