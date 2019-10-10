32-year-old woman found dead inside apartment in New Windsor

By Eyewitness News
NEW WINDSOR, Orange County (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside an apartment in Orange County Wednesday morning.

Police say a maintenance worker entered the apartment in New Windsor at about 8:20 a.m. and found the body of 32-year-old Deborah Waldinger.

Initial indications are that she died from blunt force trauma, according to police. An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner's office.

There have been no arrests and there is no word yet on a possible motive.

It is the second homicide in the town in the past three weeks, but police said the cases appear to be unrelated.

