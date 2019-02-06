A 37-year-old mother was fatally shot when a bullet blasted through the window of her Connecticut home Tuesday night.Someone opened fire just before 8 p.m. at the house on William Street in Bridgeport.Arriving officers found the victim, Sujata Lee Edwards, on the second floor with at least one gunshot wound to the torso.Family members tell Eyewitness News that she was looking out the window watching her 19-year-old son getting into a car when the bullet shattered the glass and struck her.The victim's mother was in the room at the time and witnessed her daughter getting shot, and there were at least four bullet holes in the house.Arriving officers began CPR on the victim and continued to assist medics until she was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Relatives say the son had an ex-girlfriend who had come to the house earlier, prompting a melee involving as many as 20 people in the street. They say she had threatened "I'll be back" via text.The family has lived at the home for 30 years.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.----------