4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm blaze that tore through a Manhattan apartment building Wednesday afternoon.
The flames broke out on the third floor of a seven-story building on 101st Street on the Upper West Side.
At least one person was hurt, with the victim listed in serious but stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
The FDNY has 33 units on the scene, with 138 firefighters and EMS responding.
It is unknown how many residents were displaced.
