4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm blaze that tore through a Manhattan apartment building Wednesday afternoon.

The flames broke out on the third floor of a seven-story building on 101st Street on the Upper West Side.

At least one person was hurt, with the victim listed in serious but stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The FDNY has 33 units on the scene, with 138 firefighters and EMS responding.

It is unknown how many residents were displaced.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireNew York CityUpper West SideManhattan
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
AccuWeather: Snow falling across New York area
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Show More
Man stabbed to death in NY home; Suspect arrested in Boston
Child's organs possibly harvested without permission
Man accused of exposing himself, rubbing against 9-year-old girl
More News