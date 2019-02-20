4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan

Firefighters are on the scene of a four-alarm blaze that tore through a Manhattan apartment building Wednesday afternoon.The flames broke out on the third floor of a seven-story building on 101st Street on the Upper West Side.At least one person was hurt, with the victim listed in serious but stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.The FDNY has 33 units on the scene, with 138 firefighters and EMS responding.It is unknown how many residents were displaced.----------